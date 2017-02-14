Lance Stephenson Injures Ankle vs. Cavaliers
The 26-year-old is in the midst of a 10-day contract with the Timberwolves and had four points on 2-of-2 shooting in three minutes before getting injured in the second quarter Tuesday. In three games, Stephenson was averaging 4.3 points in 15.3 minutes per game.
