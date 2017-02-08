Korver's 3s, James' energy boost lead...

Korver's 3s, James' energy boost lead Cavs past Pacers

15 hrs ago

Kyle Korver scored a season-high 29 points and LeBron James gave the Cleveland Cavaliers a second-half energy boost, lifting the defending champs over the Indiana Pacers 132-117 on Wednesday night. Cleveland has won the first three games on its four-game road trip and six of its last seven overall.

Chicago, IL

