John Wall scores 33 to lead Wizards over Lakers 116-108

John Wall scored 33 points and had 11 assists, Bradley Beal added 23 points and Marcin Gortat tied his season high with 21 to lead the Washington Wizards to their sixth straight win, 116-108 over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. It marks Washington's first six-game winning streak since Dec. 8-19, 2014.

