Jazz overcome sluggish start to blast past Bucks for comfortable victory
It looked like the Utah Jazz had forgotten the season had started up again, looking looked stuck in the post-All-Star Break doldrums when they fell behind by eight points without a field goal in the first four minutes of Friday night's game against Milwaukee. Utah coach Quin Snyder called timeout and the Jazz came out looking like a different team.
