Indiana Pacers: It's Time to Move On From Paul George

Feb 25, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Paul George takes a breather during the second half against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports It's becoming more and more clear that it's time for the Indiana Pacers to move on from Paul George When the Sacramento Kings traded DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans a couple weeks ago, it sent shockwaves around the NBA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sir Charles in Charge.