Hornets send Roy Hibbert, Spencer Hawes to Bucks for Miles Plumlee The Bucks are 21-27 and in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k0Gpyl In need of front-court depth - especially defensively - the Milwaukee Bucks have reached a deal to acquire big men Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Miles Plumlee, two people familiar with negotiations told USA TODAY Sports.

