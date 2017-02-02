Hornets send Roy Hibbert, Spencer Haw...

Hornets send Roy Hibbert, Spencer Hawes to Bucks for Miles Plumlee

13 hrs ago

Hornets send Roy Hibbert, Spencer Hawes to Bucks for Miles Plumlee The Bucks are 21-27 and in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k0Gpyl In need of front-court depth - especially defensively - the Milwaukee Bucks have reached a deal to acquire big men Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Miles Plumlee, two people familiar with negotiations told USA TODAY Sports.

