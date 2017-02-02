Hornets send Roy Hibbert, Spencer Hawes to Bucks for Miles Plumlee
Hornets send Roy Hibbert, Spencer Hawes to Bucks for Miles Plumlee The Bucks are 21-27 and in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k0Gpyl In need of front-court depth - especially defensively - the Milwaukee Bucks have reached a deal to acquire big men Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Miles Plumlee, two people familiar with negotiations told USA TODAY Sports.
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Jan 25
|Clean Phart
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
