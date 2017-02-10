Giannis Antetokoumpo leads Bucks past Pacers, 116-100

Giannis Antetokoumpo had 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 116-100 on Saturday night. Mirza Teletovic made five 3-pointers and had 19 points, and Malcolm Brogdon and Greg Monroe each added 17 for the Bucks.

