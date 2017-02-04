George scores 21 to lead Pacers to 6t...

George scores 21 to lead Pacers to 6th straight win

Paul George scored 21 points, helping the Indiana Pacers extend their season-best winning streak to six games with a 105-84 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. Lavoy Allen had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers, replacing an injured Thaddeus Young, who sat out with a sprained left wrist.

