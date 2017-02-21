George ejected, Heat stay hot with 113-95 win over Pacers

Indiana Pacers forward Paul George goes to the basket as Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Miami. Indiana Pacers forward Paul George goes to the basket as Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Miami.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.