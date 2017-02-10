Frank Vogel will stick with C.J. Watson as Magic's starting point guard
On Wednesday, Frank Vogel broke the news to Orlando Magic players that he intended to start C.J. Watson at point guard. In retrospect, perhaps Watson and his teammates shouldn't have been so startled.
