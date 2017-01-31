Frank Vogel wants Magic to atone for their low-effort losses to Pacers
Jeff Teague's Indiana Pacers have won both games against Elfrid Payton's Orlando Magic so far this season "There's been a lot of things that I didn't like about those two games, starting with our effort," Magic coach Frank Vogel said. "Energy, effort, physicality," forward Aaron Gordon said.
