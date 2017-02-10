Durant leads Warriors to win in retur...

Durant leads Warriors to win in return to Oklahoma City

Read more: The Fresno Bee

After a roller-coaster of emotions surrounding his return to Oklahoma City, Kevin Durant was glad to come out with a win and move on. Durant scored 34 points while being booed throughout the night, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Thunder 130-114 in a chippy game on Saturday night.

