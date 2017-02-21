Dante's February Inferno

Three years into his short career Dante Exum has looked nothing like the hype that was built up to his eventual drafting at the number 5 spot in the draft. Dante had one of the worst offensive seasons for a rookie in recent history only to follow that up with a promising summer league that led to a non contact ACL injury which sidelined him for his entire sophomore season in the NBA.

