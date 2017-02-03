Curry, Warriors miss shots down stretch, lose to Kings

Draymond Green missed a 3-pointer from the top of the arc at the final buzzer and DeMarcus Cousins scored six of his 32 points in overtime and overcame several key mistakes as the Sacramento Kings' snapped a 13-game losing streak to the Golden State Warriors with a wild 109-106 win Saturday night. Stephen Curry's layup attempt with 4.9 seconds left clanked off the rim and the two-time reigning NBA MVP also missed a short jumper with 6.9 seconds left, but finished with 35. But Cousins failed to corral the rebound and the ball went out of bounds at the baseline to the Warriors for one more try with 6.2 ticks remaining.

