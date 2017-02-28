Brooklyn Nets waive F Luis Scola
The 36-year-old Scola, who signed as a free agent with the Nets on July 13, 2016, appeared in 36 games for Brooklyn this season, averaging 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per contest. The Nets felt that Scola "deserved the opportunity to contribute to a playoff contender," general manager Sean Marks said Monday.
