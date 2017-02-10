Barnes leads Mavericks' rally to beat...

Barnes leads Mavericks' rally to beat Jazz 112-105 in OT

Read more: Boston Herald

Harrison Barnes and his Dallas teammates looked up and saw they trailed by 21 points midway through the third quarter on Thursday night. Barnes picked up the pace to finish with 31 points, including eight in overtime, and the Mavericks rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 112-105.

