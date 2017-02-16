Aldridge, Leonard help Spurs rout short-handed Magic, 107-79

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23 points and Kawhi Leonard added 22, leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 107-79 victory over the short-handed Orlando Magic on Wednesday night . San Antonio's frontcourt took advantage of a Magic team that was down a key player after newly acquired swingman Terrence Ross was unable to suit up because Serge Ibaka did not complete his physical in time.

