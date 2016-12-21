Wizards vs. Rockets preview: Washingt...

Wizards vs. Rockets preview: Washington faces thier biggest road test in Houston

14 hrs ago Read more: Bullets Forever

When: Monday, January 2 at 8:00 pm ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: CSN Mid-Atlantic Radio: 1500 AM and Wizards Radio App Wizards: Bradley Beal , Ian Mahinmi , Danuel House Rockets: Clint Capela As we noted earlier , the Wizards have played very well in recent weeks, but they've also played a very home-heavy schedule. Washington is only 3-10 away from the Verizon Center this season.

