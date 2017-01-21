Williams, Young lead Lakers to 108-96...

Williams, Young lead Lakers to 108-96 win over Pacers

13 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Lou Williams scored 27 points, Nick Young hit five 3-pointers and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped their five-game losing streak with a 108-96 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Julius Randle scored 16 points while Young and rookie Brandon Ingram added 15 apiece as the Lakers made a prolonged second-half surge to win for just the sixth time in 27 games since November.

