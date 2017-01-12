Watch: Evan Turner's sweet bounce pass to Mo Harkless beats Lebron James
The Portland Trail Blazers overcame travel fatigue and their fans braved cold temperatures, snow and ice to get to the Moda Center on Wednesday night.
