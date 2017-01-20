Watch: Damian Lillard recaps Portland...

Watch: Damian Lillard recaps Portland's 105-98 win over L.A. Lakers

The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 105-98 at the Moda Center Wednesday on a night where the Trail Blazers celebrated their 1977 championship season. Portland guard CJ McCollum finished with 24 points , four rebounds and four assists, while Damian Lillard added 23 points.

