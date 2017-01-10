Warriors guard Klay Thompson (rest) is out against the Heat on Tuesday night
After battling an illness this past week and playing through it, Klay Thompson is finally getting some time off from the Warriors. Thompson will rest during Golden State's Tuesday night game against the Heat in Oracle Arena.
