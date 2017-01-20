Warriors come back to beat Hornets 113-103, keep record streak alive
For a second there, it looked like the Warriors' 131 game streak without consecutive losses was going to come to an end. As they so often do, however, Golden State turned things up late, and managed to pull away from the Charlotte Hornets 113-103, after falling behind by 10 points in the third quarter.
