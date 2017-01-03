Utah Jazz vs. December Ghosts: Who Won?

At the beginning of last month, I wrote a piece here about the futility of Utah's December performance during the past decade and made a prediction, which was as follows: 10-5, with losses coming against the Miami Heat , Sacramento Kings , and Golden State Warriors and Raptors . It may not look like much, but this was the best December mark the Jazz have posted in the past decade, their previous being a 9-5 record in the '06-'07 season.

