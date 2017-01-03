Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics: Five Thi...

Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics: Five Things to Watch

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: SLC Dunk

The Boston Celtics versus the Utah Jazz , in recent years, has kind of been more of a hot topic than in years past. Primarily because of the Celts hire of Brad Stevens , a coach some Jazz fans coveted and who has ties with Gordon Hayward , making every off-season from now on a will-he-or-won't-he dance-a-thon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SLC Dunk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Pacers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Concerned Parent 2
News Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14) Sep '14 johnnyj 1
News Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14) Aug '14 Mike Williams 1
News LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13) Jul '14 where 3
News Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14) May '14 Andrew 9
News Is Roy Hibbert Back to Form for Indiana Pacers? (May '14) May '14 thebrownbol 1
See all Indiana Pacers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,087 • Total comments across all topics: 277,585,088

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC