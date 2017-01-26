Trail Blazers finding success with new starting lineup: The good, the bad and the nerdy

Two days after watching his team get shellacked in Charlotte, Terry Stotts approached Evan Turner and Noah Vonleh at their Blazers' morning shootaround in Philadelphia and let them know he was moving them into the starting forward spots. This wasn't an indictment of Al-Farouq Aminu and Moe Harkless, who had started every game of the season when healthy and anchored Portland's most productive five-man unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.