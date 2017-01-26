Times are changing for more experienced Utah Jazz squad
Thursday offered proof that things are changing for the Utah Jazz, and not just because their win secured the franchise's first-ever regular-season sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers. Not only did the Jazz get their first All-Star selection since before management decided to start from scratch by trading away Deron Williams, but the team also got kudos for being the more experienced team on the court.
