The Pacers' C.J. Miles on the legacy of Martin Luther King

Before the Indiana Pacers scrapped their way to an ugly 98-95 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, C.J. Miles addressed the crowd to honor the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. The 12-year veteran briefly spoke of equality and justice, elements King was murdered for believing in. Such universal truths are in a precarious spot to begin 2017 as Donald Trump prepares to become the leader of the free world.

