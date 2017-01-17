The Pacers' C.J. Miles on the legacy ...

The Pacers' C.J. Miles on the legacy of Martin Luther King

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Nuvo.net

Before the Indiana Pacers scrapped their way to an ugly 98-95 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, C.J. Miles addressed the crowd to honor the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. The 12-year veteran briefly spoke of equality and justice, elements King was murdered for believing in. Such universal truths are in a precarious spot to begin 2017 as Donald Trump prepares to become the leader of the free world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nuvo.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Pacers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan 8 Parden Pard 1
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Concerned Parent 2
News Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14) Sep '14 johnnyj 1
News Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14) Aug '14 Mike Williams 1
News LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13) Jul '14 where 3
News Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14) May '14 Andrew 9
See all Indiana Pacers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,439 • Total comments across all topics: 278,004,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC