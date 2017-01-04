The Nets' only shots at a miracle to ...

The Nets' only shots at a miracle to escape years of NBA hell

Read more: New York Post

They will enter Thursday night's game at Indiana with an 8-25 mark, one win behind the rotten Sixers who are 9-24. What should have Nets fans worried isn't the roster, but how near-impossible it will be to improve it greatly any time soon with their lack of draft picks.

