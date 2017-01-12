Teague, George help Pacers hold off P...

Teague, George help Pacers hold off Pelicans

14 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Jeff Teague fell just short of the first triple double of his career Monday, and Paul George scored 20 points to help the Indiana Pacers hold off the New Orleans Pelicans 98-95. Teague finished with 16 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as Indiana won for the fifth time in six games.

Chicago, IL

