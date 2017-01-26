Steve Kerr savors every day of 'special age for Warriors' - Saturday, 28 January 2017

Few coaches in NBA history have enjoyed a 2 1/2-year run as has Steve Kerr - and nobody has equalled what Kerr has done in the first 2 1/2 years of his head coaching career. Since taking the Golden State helm at the start of the 2014-15 season, Kerr owned a 179-31 regular-season record heading into Saturday night's home date with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bee.