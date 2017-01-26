Rockets vs. Pacers: Game thread, lineups, odds, TV info and more

After winning tough back-to-back games by gutting out a physical overtime win over the Kings on Friday, the Pacers will have to be ready to play a different style of game against the Rockets who won't be pounding it into the paint, but instead pulling up from almost anywhere between the mid-court line and three-point arc. With the Pacers' propensity to give up threes, this could be a record night, at least for the Rockets three-point attempts.

