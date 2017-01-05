Gameday: Jazz @ Raptors, Jan. 5
The Toronto Raptors are finally back at home. They say the first home game after a long road trip feels like a road game still, given the unfamiliarity and short lead time to settle in, but the Raptors will surely be thankful to be in Toronto nonetheless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Raptors Republic.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
|Is Roy Hibbert Back to Form for Indiana Pacers? (May '14)
|May '14
|thebrownbol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC