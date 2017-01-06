Portland Trail Blazers Trade Pick for Pick With Cleveland
The Blazers have traded their 2018 first round pick for Cleveland's 2017 first round pick. This move gives Portland two first round picks in the draft this year after not having any picks in the draft last year.
