Paul George to unveil new signature shoe Thursday in London game
While Nike has signed a lot of NBA players to shoe contracts - many through the Air Jordan brand - only three active players have their own signature line from the company that dominates the basketball shoe market: LeBron James , Kyrie Irving , and Kevin Durant . Make that four - Paul George 's new signature line PG1 will be unveiled when he wears them on the court in London as the Pacers take on the Nuggets Thursday.
