Pacers rookie Georges Niang heading back to Mad Ants
The Indiana Pacers have reassigned forward Georges Niang to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, their owned and operated NBA Developmental League team. Since his recall to the Pacers on December 12th, Niang has played in two games .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
|Is Roy Hibbert Back to Form for Indiana Pacers? (May '14)
|May '14
|thebrownbol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC