Pacers prez Larry Bird on Paul George: 'We want to keep him here long-term'
The Indiana Pacers might be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the new collective bargaining agreement. Thanks to the new designated player exception, they might be able to offer star forward Paul George a long-term contract worth more than $200 million this summer, as long as he makes an All- NBA team .
