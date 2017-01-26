Orlando uses a big second quarter run to get the surprise win over Toronto

It wasn't always pretty, and for a moment it looked like a soul-crushing loss was looming, but Orlando managed to hang on and narrowly escape the Raptors ' 4th quarter comeback, walking out with a 114-113 victory. Nikola Vucevic was a big part of the win, scoring 25 points to go with 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 blocks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Orlando Pinstripe Post.