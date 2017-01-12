Orlando Magic's bench needs Bismack B...

Orlando Magic's bench needs Bismack Biyombo's energy

3 hrs ago

Bismack Biyombo no longer starts at center for the Orlando Magic , but the team suddenly needs him and his energy more than ever. Biyombo must lead a second unit that will be tested for as long as Evan Fournier remains sidelined by a right-heel injury.

