Nuggets point guard Emmanuel Mudiay "very doubtful" to play against Utah Jazz

Tuesday Read more: Denver Post

Denver Nuggets guard Emmanuel Mudiay, left, drives past Indiana Pacers guard Joe Young during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 17, 2016, in Denver. Nuggets point guard Emmanuel Mudiay will likely miss his second straight game with back pain when Denver hosts the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, coach Michael Malone said.

