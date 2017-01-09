New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) dribbles the

New York Knicks have no explanation for Derrick Rose's absence Rose missed Monday's game without any explanation from the team. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://usat.ly/2icCjok New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Monta Ellis defends in the second quarter of the game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.