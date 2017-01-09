New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) dribbles the
New York Knicks have no explanation for Derrick Rose's absence Rose missed Monday's game without any explanation from the team. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://usat.ly/2icCjok New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Monta Ellis defends in the second quarter of the game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.
Add your comments below
Indiana Pacers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea...
|Sun
|Parden Pard
|1
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Concerned Parent
|2
|Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Mike Williams
|1
|LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13)
|Jul '14
|where
|3
|Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14)
|May '14
|Andrew
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC