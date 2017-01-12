NBA working overtime on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Christmas and Martin Luther King Jr. Day are the two best days of the year to be an NBA fan. While much of the nation takes Monday off to honor the civil rights icon, the NBA honors King by working overtime with a 12-hour, nine-game marathon.
