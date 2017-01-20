Myles Turner joins Rising Stars Challenge

After missing the chance to join in the Rising Stars Challenge a year ago due to time missed with a hand injury, Myles Turner will make up for it this year when he was announced as part of the U.S. Team at All-Star Weekend . Turner has had a fantastic sophomore season for the Indiana Pacers , averaging 15.7 points per game, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks, which are historic numbers for a 20-year-old.

