Miller Time Podcast Episode #168

13 hrs ago

Jon Filet and Flava Dave shake off the post-holiday blues by catching up with the Pacers, who are winners of four straight. The pair discuss Larry Bird's candid interview with NBA.com , the team's new-found enthusiasm with Trey Dog in the starting lineup, and what to do with Rodney Stuckey.

