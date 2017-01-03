Miller Time Podcast Episode #168
Jon Filet and Flava Dave shake off the post-holiday blues by catching up with the Pacers, who are winners of four straight. The pair discuss Larry Bird's candid interview with NBA.com , the team's new-found enthusiasm with Trey Dog in the starting lineup, and what to do with Rodney Stuckey.
