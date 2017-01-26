McCollum roasts Parsons with fiery tw...

McCollum roasts Parsons with fiery tweet after win

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo Sports

The Trail Blazers dropped the Grizzlies on Friday night, 112-109, and then Portland guard C.J. McCollum put a finishing move on Memphis forward Chandler Parsons from the top rope of Twitter. Here goes ... The Blazers' social media team, as it is wont to do, took a friendly jab at Parsons - a player Portland pursued in free agency - for his wildly errant 3-point attempt midway through the second quarter: To be fair, the NBA 3-point line is really, really far away from the basket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Pacers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Arrests After Downtown Shooting Leaves 1 Dea... Jan 25 Clean Phart 2
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News The Latest: Protest, investigation in S. Caroli... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Concerned Parent 2
News Yahoo's call for overhaul of USA Basketball, FI... (Sep '14) Sep '14 johnnyj 1
News Ex-Hoosier Zeller embraces NBA learning (Aug '14) Aug '14 Mike Williams 1
News LeBron James leads Heat offense in 114-96 Game ... (May '13) Jul '14 where 3
News Wizards jump on Pacers early (May '14) May '14 Andrew 9
See all Indiana Pacers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Pacers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,488 • Total comments across all topics: 278,347,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC