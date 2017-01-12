Malone delighted as Denver turn form book on its head by thrashing Indiana

Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone joked his team should consider moving to London after they upset the Indiana Pacers with a 140-112 blowout at the O2 on Thursday night. The Nuggets had lost five straight and Indiana had won five straight before tip-off, but you would have had a hard time explaining that to any first-time onlookers as Denver dominated from the off.

