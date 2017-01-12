Malone delighted as Denver turn form ...

Malone delighted as Denver turn form book on its head by thrashing Indiana

Read more: Andover Advertiser

Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone joked his team should consider moving to London after they upset the Indiana Pacers with a 140-112 blowout at the O2 on Thursday night. The Nuggets had lost five straight and Indiana had won five straight before tip-off, but you would have had a hard time explaining that to any first-time onlookers as Denver dominated from the off.

Chicago, IL

