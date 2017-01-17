Magic sign Anthony Brown to 10-day co...

Magic sign Anthony Brown to 10-day contract

Read more: Orlando Pinstripe Post

The Orlando Magic on Sunday announced the signing of Anthony Brown from the Erie BayHawks, their affiliate in the NBA D-League. The 6-foot-7 swingman made his Orlando debut later that afternoon in the Magic's 118-98 loss to the Golden State Warriors .

