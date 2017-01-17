Lillard, McCollum carry Portland to OT win over Boston
Damian Lillard had a three-point play with 47 seconds left in overtime and finished with 28 points to lift the Portland Trail Blazers to a 127-123 victory over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, snapping their four-game losing streak. CJ McCollum scored 35 points to lead Portland, which lost in the closing seconds in Philadelphia on Friday night.
