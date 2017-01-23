LeBron James paints picture of Cavs' roster mismanagement

LeBron James believes the Cavs' front office has mismanaged the roster and was critical of the organization for failing to improve the 2016 championship team. A frustrated James, who spoke to a handful of Cavs' beat writers following a 124-122 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans -- Cleveland's fifth in seven games -- said the team is "top heavy," which means the roster is too reliant upon James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love, with not enough versatility among role players and on the bench.

