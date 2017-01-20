Kings vs. Pacers Preview: Sacramento Looks to End Homestand With a Victory

Losers in five of their last six games, the Kings come into Friday's game against the Pacers bruised, but not yet broken. Having already lost Omri Casspi for a few weeks with a calf strain, and with upstart point guard Ty Lawson a game time decision with an ankle injury, the Kings will have to pull together, and find a way win against a Pacer's team looking to reestablish themselves as one of the Eastern Conference's elite teams.

